‘Hidden Treasure’ HV Toy Shop Featured on Amazon Prime Series

You know you've hit it big when you make it on television. The Hudson Valley has SO many unique shops to check out and go shopping at, there are so many it can be hard to pick.

Every now and then one of them will really stand out and get the attention of everyone. One toy shop in Pawling, NY was featured on a TV show and we're sure everyone who was involved is super excited about it.

What shop was featured on Amazon Prime?

It's called the 'Imperial Castle Toy Shop' and it's a store that is filled with TONS AND TONS of toys. There are figurines, dolls, playing cards and much more at this adorable spot. If you think about it, there aren't a lot of toy stores really left in the world today and it can be hard to find a good one.

What show was the 'Imperial Castle Toy Shop' on?

Good question, the show is called A Toy Store Near You and you can watch it on Amazon Prime. The whole point of the show is to find and show independently owned toy stores across the world. How cool is that?

Where is the store located?

It's simple and easy to find. It's located at 33 E Main Street in Pawling, NY. If you have a chance to check out the shop or the episode please let us know how it is.

It always makes you feel a bit prideful when you see a local spot being talked about on a big platform.

