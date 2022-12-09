Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents

A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight.

The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting it's first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."

Newburgh, New York Brewery Hosting NYE Party For Parents

The NYE party will end at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. It's meant for people with kids who will struggle to stay up until midnight to see the ball drop.

"Like us. And lots of our staff. Midnight? That's sleepy time," the Newburgh Brewing Company states in its Facebook event. "So come to the Taproom on New Year's Eve! We'll be open 12-5pm. And then the rest of the night is yours! Make it until midnight, get sleepy long before that... the world is truly your oyster."

Free Champagne Toast At 4 P.M., $5 Beers All Afternoon

The brewery will provide all guests with a free champagne toast at 4 p.m. All afternoon beers will cost just $5.

"Newburgh's most exciting new DJ Melisa B spinning beats all afternoon," the Newburgh Brewing Company adds.

No reservations will be taken. The event if for walk-ins only, besides the few people who made a reservation before the New Year's Eve event was officially announced.

The Newburgh Brewing Company will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1 from noon until 6 p.m.

