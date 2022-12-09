Bottles, Cups Sold In New York State May Poison Adults & Children

Bottles and cups sold in New York State and online have been recalled due to a "poisoning hazard."

Green Sprouts has recalled 10,500 stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups.

Bottles and Cups Sold In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. loading...

The bottoms of the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups might break off. This will expose a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead-poisoning threat to the child, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects," the Consumer Product Safety Commission states in its advisory.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Recall Information

Recall gustavofrazao loading...

This recall involves 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985. The tracking numbers can be found at the bottom of the base.

The recalled bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with three closure options:

A silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle

A silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle

A silicone straw with a plastic screw-on flip cap

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. loading...

The recalled bottles are sold in two sizes with the following tracking numbers:

6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup

29218V06985 or 35719V06985

6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup

33020V06985

8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle

29218V06985 or 35719V06985

What To Do If You Purchased a Recalled Item

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups. Contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back. Green Sprouts is contacting all known purchasers directly," Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. loading...

Incidents or Injuries

As of this writing, at least seven bottles have had their base break off, exposing lead. However, no injuries have been reported.

Sold At

The bottles are sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond from January 2020 through September 2022.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.