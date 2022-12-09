Bottles, Cups Sold In New York State May Poison Adults & Children
Bottles and cups sold in New York State and online have been recalled due to a "poisoning hazard."
Green Sprouts has recalled 10,500 stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups.
Bottles and Cups Sold In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning
The bottoms of the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups might break off. This will expose a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead-poisoning threat to the child, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects," the Consumer Product Safety Commission states in its advisory.
Recall Information
This recall involves 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985. The tracking numbers can be found at the bottom of the base.
The recalled bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with three closure options:
- A silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle
- A silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle
- A silicone straw with a plastic screw-on flip cap
The recalled bottles are sold in two sizes with the following tracking numbers:
6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup
- 29218V06985 or 35719V06985
6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup
- 33020V06985
8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle
- 29218V06985 or 35719V06985
What To Do If You Purchased a Recalled Item
"Consumers should immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups. Contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back. Green Sprouts is contacting all known purchasers directly," Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
Incidents or Injuries
As of this writing, at least seven bottles have had their base break off, exposing lead. However, no injuries have been reported.
Sold At
The bottles are sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond from January 2020 through September 2022.