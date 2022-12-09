New York State got a $28 million grant to help low-income students who want to attend college. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The seven-year Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP, will increase college and career readiness.

The money will help more than 6,200 low-income students around the state. The GEAR UP program is aimed at helping students in high-poverty middle and high schools prepare for and succeed in college.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Governor Hochul said,

My administration is committed to expanding equitable access to higher education for all of New York's students. By providing resources to students from low-income households, we are eliminating barriers to a postsecondary education and ensuring all New Yorkers have the tools needed to thrive. Setting our students up for success will help put them at the greatest competitive advantage in our state, nation, and beyond.

This is the fourth GEAR UP grant that New York State has received in a row. Students will have access to support services like tutoring, academic counseling, financial literacy, college tours, and summer academies beginning in 7th grade through their freshman year in college.

Parents and guardians will also receive support services and education professionals will receive training and development.

For more information on GEAR UP visit https://gearup.ny.gov/.

Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

The Most Competitive Colleges In New York State Future college students: Here are the colleges and universities in New York State that are really hard to get into - so be prepared to work hard!