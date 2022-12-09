Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Major Location Change Announcement

A popular restaurant in Poughkeepsie will be closing its doors, but it isn't all bad news.

Paula's Public House was founded in 2016 by Paul Young Borra, describes as a fun and friendly gastropub, serving food, drink and all good things to good people.

Located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd in Poughkeepsie, the spot is very popular with many in the area, including staff at the radio station who have raved about the food, along with the business's constant support of live, local music.

Paula's Public House announced recently on social media that after 7 years, a Poughkeepsie area bar is ending its run.

"Although our building is made from brick and mortar, it is the spirit of joy and essence of friendship, fellowship and love which YOU brought inside the doors that fueled the multi-faceted umami of excellence always found at 2186 New Hackensack Rd., an accomplishment of which I could not be more proud."

The good news is, they are moving the business, staff, and crew to another location. Paula's Public House will be ending the business at 2186 New Hackensack Rd, and moving all operations down the road to the Paula's Runway Cafe spot at Hudson Valley Regional Airport.

Dec. 17 will be the last day of operations for Paula's Public House featuring live music from Hudson Valley rockers Skin-n-Bones, with a new era being ushered in at Paula's Runway Cafe on the 18th. The cafe will be serving breakfast and lunch, drinks, music, fun and dinners soon.

We wish Paula and the crew all the best moving forward at Paula's Runway Cafe.