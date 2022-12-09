Update On Hudson Valley’s ‘First Significant Snowfall of Season’

We have the updated forecast for what could be the Hudson Valley's first significant snowstorm of the season.

On Thursday, we reported meteorologists were predicting snowfall for most of the Hudson Valley from Sunday into Monday.

Snow Storm Predicted For Hudson Valley

Thursday morning, The Weather Channel forecast 1 to 3 inches of snow for most of the Hudson Valley including Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz.

Hudson Valley Weather later predicted 2 to 7 inches of snow for the region, based on location and elevation.

Chance of Snow In Hudson Valley Decreasing

Early Friday morning Hudson Valley Weather reported the chance of snow has decreased by about 20 percent.

"The percentage dropped a little from 84% yesterday (Thur) to 67% today (Fri), but that’s still a good chance. In newer weather model runs between now and tomorrow (Sat), it could either go higher or lower," Hudson Valley Weather reported Friday around 1 a.m.

There's a chance of light snow starting around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 which should end around 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

On Friday around 7:30 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather reported "confidence is now moderate" for significant snow for the region.

Most Up To Date Snow Predictions For The Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather now predicts a coating to three inches for lower elevations and the southern parts of the region.

Higher terrain, away from the valley floor, and the northern parts of the Hudson Valley could see 2 to five inches of snow.

