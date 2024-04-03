Beloved Hudson Valley Company Makes Change That Brings Back Memories

A very popular Hudson Valley company unveiled a change that's transporting many to the 1990s.

While scrolling on Facebook on Tuesday, I was surprised when I noticed a graphic from my childhood.

Hudson Valley Weather Unveils Old School Weather Graphics

Hudson Valley Weather's website now features graphics once seen on The Weather Channel and they are taking people back to the 1980s and 1990s.

"I’m sure many of you remember this as a kid growing up, or an adult. Yes, on The Weather Channel. I remember this as a young adult growing up loving the weather and always loved to watch this, especially during severe weather ⛈️ or snowstorms ❄️," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The graphics work on your phone, tablet and computer.

How To Access, Easy Steps To Follow.

Photo by Firmbee.com on Unsplash Photo by Firmbee.com on Unsplash loading...

To access the new (or really old) graphics head to www.HudsonValleyWeather.com, enter your zip code or location, and tap on the pull-down menu and it will begin.

The weather graphic even comes with "some nice easy jazz music," like what you may have heard back in the day on The Weather Channel.

"If you look to the bottom right, unmute the speaker 🔊 and you’ll hear some nice easy jazz music. Adjust the volume on your cell phone or device up or down. The bottom left is used to pause or advance forward or backwards with the weather information on the screen," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

The 50 Most Expensive Weather Disasters in Recent Decades

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

