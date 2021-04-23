A Farewell to My Favorite Hudson Valley Pizzeria

My favorite pizzeria in the Hudson Valley has officially closed.

We've all experienced loss in one way or another. Recently, I experienced one of the most devastating losses. My favorite pizza place in the Hudson Valley has officially closed. Lilo's Pizza in Walden, of Orange County, is no longer open for business.

Yea, I can get pizza at a million other places in the Hudson Valley. But this place was THE BEST pizza in the region. Yea, I don't even live in Walden and couldn't go there regularly. And yea, I live about 45 minutes away from Walden so it was pretty rare I got to go. But it was SO good.

I won't lie to you, Lilo's Pizza was the most inconvenient business, possibly ever. It didn't even matter, the pizza was THAT good. They only accepted cash, did not deliver, weren't open on Sundays, and didn't have a consistent closing time. But you know what? I made sure to have cash on me every time I wanted pizza because I wouldn't go anywhere else but Lilo's. I don't think I've ever had anything from Lilo's besides pizza. Don't fix what isn't broken, right?

I'll miss that large meatball pizza dearly. Of course, their pepperoni and plain pies were just as delicious. But that meatball pie, oh that meatball pie. It was simply sensational. Always perfectly cooked, the ideal ratio of sauce and cheese, and of course amazing meatballs, made up the best pizza in the Hudson Valley.

Lilo's Pizza, I will miss you dearly. Now, where else can I get a slice around here?