We have less than a month left of this crazy 2020-21 Premier League season.

It seems like each week has gotten weirder as the campaign has progressed, and with the way last season ended and this one started (COVID-19), that is saying something.

The failed Super League coup, which came and went in about 72 hours (although the repercussions will last far into the future), was just the latest in the bizarro world of English soccer.

Would it be that much of a stretch to say the final month could see something drastic happen?

Could it be one of the teams in the bottom three might pull off a great escape and stay in the Premier League for another campaign?

Well, let us not go that wild.

Right now, Sheffield United has already been relegated back to the Championship, with Norwich City already lined up to take the Blades’ place. Watford will most certainly be the second team from the Championship to come back up, with just one point needed from its final three games.

But can either West Bromwich Albion (19th in Premier League) or Fulham (18th place) catch Burnley (17th place, six points clear) or Brighton & Hove Albion (16th place, seven points clear)?

The UK online bookmakers and some American sportsbooks do not seem to think so. Right now, West Brom has odds of -3335 to be relegated, although those will shorten if the Baggies can pull off a win or two this week. Fulham is -1000 to go down, after a stunning 97th-minute collapse against Arsenal Monday. Burnley is +650, while Newcastle United (odds of +1200) and Brighton (odds of +3300) have long odds.

Basically, the books do not think it is going to happen.

Fulham plays Burnley on May 10, and that is a must-win for the London side. Burnley has a brutal schedule up until the final day of the season; that +650 might be worth a few bucks.

A $10 bet would return $75, which is pretty good value, while $20 would see you profit $130 plus your $20 stake.

Is it going to happen?

Fulham probably needs to win three games, in a season when the Cottagers have only won five. The 12 draws are going to hurt them if they get relegated. But they are always in games, so it could be done.

