Hudson Valley Motel Sues Town to Allow 7 Sex Offenders to Stay

Most businesses don't necessarily want their brand associated with sex offenses, but one Hudson Valley motel is doubling down on its effort to house sex offenders.

The motel is claiming a town's efforts to kick out the sex offenders is unconstitutional and has now filed a lawsuit over it.

According to lawandcrime.com, the battle began when the EconoLodge on Main Street in New Paltz was forced to send letters to local schools informing them that there were seven medium-level sex offenders living at the motel. Parents began complaining about the living situation to the town, which held a meeting to discuss what measures they could take to evict the residents.

Ultimately, New Paltz introduced an ordinance that requires hotel or motel owners to apply for a special license to house sex offenders. A fee of up to $3,000 is required to obtain that license.

The Econolodge has actually been housing sex offenders at the motel for quite some time. They signed a 15-year agreement with the Ulster County Department of Social Services to house the offenders in exchange for compensation from the county.

A lawsuit filed by the Econolodge says the town is illegally interfering in state law. The Town of New Paltz is accused of violating four state laws that explicitly allow for the relocation of released sex offenders. Because the motel has entered into an agreement with New York State, they argue that the town has no place interfering with that arrangement.

Both the New Paltz town supervisor and deputy supervisor have publicly criticized the lawsuit.