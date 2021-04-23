I’m a huge fan of the Food Network and I follow a lot of their challenges, but I’ve never really watched any of their baking challenges. Maybe because I’m not a very good baker myself. Anyway, the past couple of months I have actually been watching Food Network’s Spring Baking Challenge and I’m hooked.

The reason I’m hooked is because Dutchess County native Derek Corsino is in the challenge. And he has done so well that he is headed for the finale this Monday night at 9. There have been ups and downs for Derek through this challenge. In fact, one week he was almost cut, but at the last minute the judges decided not to cut anybody that week. Whew! I was on the edge of my seat that night. That was one of the downs, but it really has been mostly ups for Derek, who used to own a bakery in Wappingers Falls.

On the last show, Derek was on top. He created a cake that looked just like a campsite in a forest. It included a campfire, tents, and an amazing water feature, and lots of trees. All edible of course. He’s up against other very talented bakers, but I think he can pull it off. We’ll find out Monday night at 9.

Good luck, Derek. The Hudson Valley is proud of you whether you win the challenge or not. No matter what the outcome is, it’s clear that you are already a winner, not to mention a master baker. But we hope you win.

