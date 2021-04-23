3 Great Hudson Valley Flea Markets to Visit this Weekend

Spring is here, and that means great weather and getting out on the weekends. Spring is great in the Hudson Valley because there are so many things to do, even in a pandemic as we discovered last year. Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about a trip to the flea market?

Stormville Airport Antique and Flea Market officially opens this weekend. Stormville is huge, with over 600 vendors. It’s been featured many times on the HGTV show Flea Market Flip. If you've never been to the Stormville Flea Market, you should make it a point to get there sometime this season. This weekend it will be open both Saturday and Sunday from 8AM - 4PM.

The Beacon Flea Market on Henry Street in Beacon is open now, and you can check it out this and every Sunday from 8AM - 3PM. The Beacon Flea Market is all outdoors and it features some pretty cool vintage stuff among other things. Plus it’s right in the middle of Beacon, which happens to be a very cool town with lots of stuff to do and places to eat when you’re done with the flea market.

The Middletown Indoor Flea Market on Dolson Avenue in Middletown is a great choice because you can visit them all year, rain or shine. The Middletown Flea Market features over 120 vendors with vintage, local, and new stuff. They’re open all year on Saturdays and Sundays from 9AM - 5PM. If you live in the Orange or Sullivan County area, the Middletown Flea Market is pretty close and easy to get to.

Flea Market season is here, and there are a few flea markets that haven’t opened yet, but we’re hoping to hear from them soon. We’ll be keeping our eye out for the opening of the High Falls Flea Market in Ulster County and the Patterson Old Tyme Flea market in Putnam County. In the meantime, Happy Shopping!

