It has always been a dream of mine to visit Italy. Until I get there, I like to enjoy the pieces of Italy that exist in New York state and also in the Hudson Valley.

I have always adored European culture and lifestyle. I could easily spend my days basking in the sun, enjoying locally made food and taking in the beauty of gorgeous views.

The art and music that go along with European culture is soothing and good for the soul.

Italian food is a fan favorite among New Yorkers. It would make sense that a lot of our ancestors came here from Italy for a better life. Several Italian restaurants in New York have not only filled my stomach with delicious food but warmed my soul too.

Where Can You Get Handmade Items From Italy In The Hudson Valley?

New businesses have been thriving in the Hudson Valley. A Dutchess County, NY DIY store opened. A new spa has opened their doors in Sullivan County, NY, bringing peace and relaxation to guests.

By visiting this Hudson Valley business, you can now have a piece of Italy with you wherever you go. Handmade Italian sandals along with "unique finds from Italy" are available in Dutchess County, NY.

Have You Been To Dutchess County's Business, Lucestella Studio?

Lucestella Studio is located in Beacon, NY.

According to their Instagram page, they're known for having a collection of handmade Italian sandals. Guests can stop by to get fitted for their custom sandals.

The owner of Lucestella Studio, Silvia, shared her story of how it began.

"Drawing inspiration from my favorite beach towns in Italy, I now design all my sandals and handcraft each pair to order, using material exclusively sourced in Italy, from the leather sole, to the leather ribbons, the brass nails, and the metal hardware. "

What Does Lucestella Studio Sell In Beacon, NY?

I first came across this business on Facebook and Instagram. I was automatically drawn to the idea of a business that has "unique finds from Italy" and handmade Italian sandals.

Along with their handmade Italian sandals, guests can see from their website that Lucestella Studio also sells handbags and totes, jewelry, home decor and more.

Where Did The Name Lucestella From Lucestella Studio Come From?

Silvia shared additional information about her business.

"Why is my studio named Lucestella? My grandmother from Puglia, in southern Italy, was named Lucestella, pronounced loochay stellah, her name literally translates to "light star". For me it's a name that takes me back to the magical summers I spent at Nonna Lucestella's house. My work attempts to capture those timeless memories of summers on the Italian coast."

Lucestella Studio's personal story makes her local business even more inviting, exciting to explore and allows the community to show their support for a passionate dream to come to life.

Lucestella Studio

34 Spring Valley St, Beacon NY

Where is your new, favorite and local business located in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

