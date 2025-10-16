Frantic Search For Missing 83-Year-Old In Upstate New York Woods
An 83-year-old New Yorker with dementia vanished into the woods, sparking an urgent search. Hours later, a stranger’s door changed everything.
The New York State DEC was asked to help in the search for the missing New Yorker on Friday.
83-Year-Old With Dementia Disappears In Wooded Area In Upstate New York
Forest Ranger Welch responded to a call for a missing subject with dementia on Friday, Oct. 10. The 83-year-old, who has dementia, was reported missing at 6 p.m. after last being seen at 4 p.m.
The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department worked with Ranger Welch to search the wooded area hear the missing person's home. First responders searched on foot and used a drone.
Knock On Door Ring Changes Everything In Town of Blenheim, Schoharie County, New York
At 7:10 p.m., Schoharie County Dispatch received a call from someone reporting the missing person was knocking on another person's door, asking for help to get back home.
A Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant responded and brought the unnamed 83-year-old back home.
The rescue of the unnamed 83-year-old was featured in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights. "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."
