8 Wildland Fires In 7 Upstate New York Counties, Campers Ticketed
Officials had to deal with eight wildland fires in seven counties. Many campers were ticketed.
Recent dry and windy conditions have resulted in numerous wildfires across New York.
Wildland Fires: Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rockland, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Ulster Counties
Last week, DEC Forest Rangers responded to eight wildland fires in seven counties, including in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley.
On Oct. 25 at 1 a.m., Forest Rangers responded to a call for a fire on Hemlock Ridge Multiple Use Area in Plattekill.
On Oct. 27, Forest Rangers responded to a 13.5-acre fire in Ramapo, Rockland County, and an 18.5-acre fire in Dover, Dutchess County.
Wildfires In Towns of Berkshire, Boonville, Caton, Dover, Howard, Kortright, Lawrence, Lysander, Monroe, Moriah, Plattekill, Potsdam, Ramapo, and Southport, Cities of Ithaca and Chemung
Another large fire was was in the town of Berkshire, Tioga County, measuring nearly 24 acres. Rangers and firefighters also extinguished a 20-acre fire in the town of Lawrence, St. Lawrence County. Rangers and firefighters contained a fire in Potsdam, St. Lawrence County to 12 acres. The other fires were less than 1.5 acres in size.
Causes Of Fire
According to the DEC, the causes of these fires include unattended campfires and debris burning.
Multiple tickets were issued for leaving campfires unattended and not clearing three feet around a fire.
