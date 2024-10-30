8 Wildland Fires In 7 Upstate New York Counties, Campers Ticketed

Officials had to deal with eight wildland fires in seven counties. Many campers were ticketed.

Recent dry and windy conditions have resulted in numerous wildfires across New York.

Wildland Fires: Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rockland, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Ulster Counties

DEC DEC loading...

Last week, DEC Forest Rangers responded to eight wildland fires in seven counties, including in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

On Oct. 25 at 1 a.m., Forest Rangers responded to a call for a fire on Hemlock Ridge Multiple Use Area in Plattekill.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

On Oct. 27, Forest Rangers responded to a 13.5-acre fire in Ramapo, Rockland County, and an 18.5-acre fire in Dover, Dutchess County.

Wildfires In Towns of Berkshire, Boonville, Caton, Dover, Howard, Kortright, Lawrence, Lysander, Monroe, Moriah, Plattekill, Potsdam, Ramapo, and Southport, Cities of Ithaca and Chemung

DEC DEC loading...

Another large fire was was in the town of Berkshire, Tioga County, measuring nearly 24 acres. Rangers and firefighters also extinguished a 20-acre fire in the town of Lawrence, St. Lawrence County. Rangers and firefighters contained a fire in Potsdam, St. Lawrence County to 12 acres. The other fires were less than 1.5 acres in size.

Causes Of Fire

Canva Canva loading...

According to the DEC, the causes of these fires include unattended campfires and debris burning.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Multiple tickets were issued for leaving campfires unattended and not clearing three feet around a fire.

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires During dry and warm weather, we face a higher possibility of brush fires. Here are some vital tips to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder

Keep Reading: