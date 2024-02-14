8 New York Counties Are Among The ‘Snowiest’ In America
Eight counties in New York State are among the "Snowiest Counties" in America, but the results may shock you! One New York county sits near the top.
Many Hudson Valley residents are digging out from another major snowstorm. So, we thought it would be a great time to find out where in New York State it snows the most.
It Snows In These Parts Of New York State More Than Most Of U.S
These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America
Erie County; Onondaga County; Broome County; Albany County; Monroe County; Suffolk County; Queens County; New York County Make List
The new study is courtesy of Lawn Love which compared data from 256 counties.
"We compared 256 counties by historical snowfall records — including annual snowfall, 1-day, and 3-day records. We also considered the average historical annual temperature and the number of days with temperatures below freezing," Lawn Love states.
Four of the five snowiest counties in America are located in Alaska.
What hometowns in New York State receive the most snow? What about in America? We have all the details below:
