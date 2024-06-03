8 New York Bars, Including In Upstate New York Among ‘Best’ In US

Eight "all-star" bars in New York State are among the best in America.

Esquire recently named "The Best Bars in America 2024." Many bars in New York State were highlighted.

8 New York Bars Among The Best In America

"More bars these days seem to be a complete package, like a nightlife one-stop shop," Esquire states in its article.

Below are the eight bars from New York State that were honored, including what drink you should order.

Kingston, New York Bar Honored

Seven of the eight bars highlighted from New York State are all in New York City.

Mirador in Kingston, New York was the only bar in the Hudson Valley, or Upstate New York region to be honored.

"We are honored to be included in this list of all-stars! A bar is so much bigger than one thing, one person or wine or drink: it is the sum of its parts, including all of our loyal guests who help make us who we are," Mirador wrote on Instagram to share the news.

Nick Africano opened up Mirador with Harry McNamara to teach Americans about sherry.

Sherry is considered by many to be "the world's most food-friendly wine." Africano spent years in the wine business, importing sherry and making regular visits to Spain, according to Esquire.

"Thanks to Africano’s boundless enthusiasm and granular knowledge of the subject, if you have questions, you’ll come away with a deeper appreciation for the different styles," Esquire states.

