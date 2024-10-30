70-Year-Old Gets Trapped Under Car At Upstate New York Diner

A 70-year-old was trapped underneath his vehicle outside a popular diner in the Hudson Valley.

Diners across the Hudson Valley are making headlines. Somehow, a 70-year-old man ended up trapped under his car outside a diner in Sullivan County (I'll explain more below) and a Hudson Valley diner was just called the "world's craziest."

Man Trapped Under Car At Tilly's Diner In Monticello, New York

On Tuesday around 1:45 p.m., members of the Village of Monticello Police Department responded to a 911 report of a person

trapped underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of Tilly’s Diner located at 34 Raceway Road.

According to police, a 70-year-old man from Mongaup Valley was "involved in a minor property damage accident" in the diner's parking lot.

The unnamed man got out to inspect the back of his 2015 Ford Explorer. However, for reasons that remain unclear as of this writing, the "vehicle suddenly accelerated in reverse," police say.

The 70-year-old man was then dragged under his vehicle and across the parking lot, with the vehicle coming to a stop with his legs and chest still under the vehicle.

Monticello police officer Lt. Mark Johnstone quickly arrived on the scene. Prestige Towing workers happened to be inside the diner at the time, with a flatbed truck parked in the diner parking lot.

Prestige employees Joseph Hand Jr. and Kevin Walden helped lift up the vehicle and the victim was pulled out from underneath.

Sullivan County, New York Victim In Stable Condition

The victim was transported to Garnet Orange Medical Center.

The man's injuries weren't released, but police report he's in "stable condition."

