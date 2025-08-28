Frantic Search: Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York

Frantic Search: Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York

Missing & Exploited Children

Can you help a New York family in need?

So far this year, nearly 70 children remain missing across the state.

69 Children Are Missing In New York State

THP Creative
loading...

Nearly 70 children have gone missing across New York State so far this year.

Police are urging New Yorkers to try and help reunite these children with their families.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The majority of these children disappeared from their homes this summer. However, some have been missing since the start of 2025.

Names, locations, and key information for all the children are in the photos below. Take a look and see if you recognize any.

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York

Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York

What You Should Do If You See a Missing Child

Missing & Exploited Children
loading...

If you have seen any of these missing children or spot one in the near future, call your local police department.

Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State

Or you can call the New York State Police or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

Parent Or Guardian

On occasion, a child listed on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database has been found.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

If you are the parent or caretaker for a missing child and your child was found you should contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have their missing photo removed from their records.

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post