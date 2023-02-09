7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world.
Tuesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
Of course, New York is well known for its pizza. So naturally, New York State dominated a new list of the best pizzerias in North America.
Yelp released a list of the 100 best pizzerias in America and Canada, just before National Pizza Day.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In North America
Seven pizzerias from New York State made the list, including a handful from the Hudson Valley.
Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massapequa was the highest-rated pizzeria from New York, placing 6th overall.
Below are the New York pizzerias that made Yelp's list.
6. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana, Massapequa, New York
14. Lombardo’s of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York
50. B Side Pizza & Wine Bar, New York, New York
64. Lolita’s Pizza, Poughkeepsie, New York
92. Beekman Ale House, Sleepy Hollow, New York
94. Pizzeria Posto, Rhinebeck, New York
99. Apizza Regionale, Syracuse, New York
Over the years, Hudson Valley Post has reported on many pizza places making national lists.
Five Hudson Valley Pizzerias Named Best In Upstate New York
In 2019, five Hudson Valley pizzerias made the list of the best pizza places in New York. One local eatery is considered the best in all of "Upstate NY."
#1 Pizzeria Posto (Rhinebeck, Dutchess County)
4.5 stars, 150 reviews
#7 Brooklyn Cider House (New Paltz, Ulster County)
5 stars, 31 reviews
#10 Slices of Saugerties (Saugerties, Ulster County)
4.5 stars, 89 reviews
#14 Marina Restaurant & Pizza (Harriman, Orange County)
4.5 stars, 56 reviews
#21 Benvenuto Pizza Restaurant (Mahopac, Putnam County)
4.5 stars, 112 reviews
Poughkeepsie, New York Pizza Wins 2nd Best in the World
Hudson & Packard in Poughkeepsie placed second in the Pan Division at the International Pizza Challenge.
Hudson & Packard on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie is known for bringing Detroit-style pizza to the Hudson Valley.
21 New York Pizzerias Make The 'Best' Pizza 'in America'
In 2020, over 20 New York pizza places made the list of the 101 Best in America.
Below is this list of New York pizzerias that made the list:
- #3 John’s of Bleecker Street (New York City, New York)
- #8 Lucali (Brooklyn, New York)
- #12 Prince Street Pizza (New York City, New York)
- #15 Paulie Gee’s (Brooklyn, New York)
- #18 Patsy’s (New York City, New York)
- #19 Lombardi’s (New York City, New York)
- #21 Joe’s Pizza (New York City, New York)
- #24 ZuriLee (Brooklyn, New York)
- #26 Roberta’s (Brooklyn, New York)
- #30 Di Fara (Brooklyn, New York)
- #32 L’industrie Pizzeria (Brooklyn, New York)
- #37 Louie and Ernie’s Pizza (The Bronx, New York)
- #38 L&B Spumoni Gardens (Brooklyn, New York)
- #42 Rubirosa (New York City, New York)
- #44 Juliana’s Pizza (Brooklyn, New York)
- #49 Scarr’s (New York City, New York)
- #66 Emmy Squared (Brooklyn, New York)
- #70 Perreca’s Bakery (Schenectady, New York)
- #81 Cuts & Slices (Brooklyn, New York)
- #87 Last Dragon Pizza (Queens, New York)
- #93 Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria (Buffalo, New York)