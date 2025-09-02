These Hometowns In New York Among America’s Dirtiest

A number of the dirtiest places to live in America are sadly found in New York State.

Is your hometown on the list?

These Are The Dirties Places To Live In America

Lawnstarter recently named the dirtiest places to live in America. Below is the top 12.

New York Hometowns Among Dirtiest Places To Live In America

Six hometowns across New York State are among the filthiest in America. One place in the Hudson Valley is said to tbe he dirtiest.

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

Why Is Yonkers Considered New York's Dirtiest Place To Live?

Yonkers was named the 41st direst city in America. It ranked 19th for inadequate living conditions and 22nd for resident dissatisfaction.

Study Methodology

Lawnstarter only looked at the 500 biggest cities in America to craft it's list and eliminated 197 cities for insufficient data.

Rankings were determined based on pollution, Inadequate Living Conditions, Inadequate Waste Infrastructure, and Resident Dissatisfaction.

Why did Lawnstarter rank the dirtiest cities? Because:

How you manage your lawn care can play a big role in local air and noise pollution.

