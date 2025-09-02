These Hometowns In New York Among America’s Dirtiest
A number of the dirtiest places to live in America are sadly found in New York State.
Is your hometown on the list?
These Are The Dirties Places To Live In America
Lawnstarter recently named the dirtiest places to live in America. Below is the top 12.
These Are the Dirtiest Cities in America
Gallery Credit: JR
New York Hometowns Among Dirtiest Places To Live In America
Six hometowns across New York State are among the filthiest in America. One place in the Hudson Valley is said to tbe he dirtiest.
6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America
6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Why Is Yonkers Considered New York's Dirtiest Place To Live?
Yonkers was named the 41st direst city in America. It ranked 19th for inadequate living conditions and 22nd for resident dissatisfaction.
Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
Study Methodology
Lawnstarter only looked at the 500 biggest cities in America to craft it's list and eliminated 197 cities for insufficient data.
Rankings were determined based on pollution, Inadequate Living Conditions, Inadequate Waste Infrastructure, and Resident Dissatisfaction.
Why did Lawnstarter rank the dirtiest cities? Because:
How you manage your lawn care can play a big role in local air and noise pollution.
Keep Reading: