50% Of Students Injured After School Bus Crash In Hudson Valley

A school bus crash in the Hudson Valley sent many students to the hospital.

On Monday, the Ulster Police Department responded to an accident involving a school bus.

Kingston, New York School Bus Involved In Crash

On Monday around 7:30 a.m., the Ulster Police Department responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Town Hall Drive involving a First Student bus and a passenger vehicle.

A 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a Kingston man collided with an M. Clifford Miller Middle School bus while traveling eastbound on Town Hall Drive.

Clifford Miller Middle School is located on Fording Place Road in Lake Katrine, New York. Students are part of the Kingston school district.

The 2023 Freightliner School Bus is owned by First Student Inc. and was driven by a Pine Bush resident.

Cause of Crash With Ulster County School Bus

Police determined both vehicles had stopped at the intersection but the operator of the Nissan Rogue failed to notice that the school bus entered the intersection and caused the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

11 Injured, Following School Bus Accident

The school bus was transporting 16 students to the Kingston School District Middle School. Half the passengers, eight, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries for evaluation.

Three passengers in the Nissan Rogue were also treated for minor injuries at local hospitals.

