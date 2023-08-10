Hudson Valley CEO Pledges to Run 50 Miles for Family Services

I am always so impressed by my marathon-running friends. Honestly, I don't know how they do it! I'm really proud of myself after running like 3 miles, let alone 26.2 miles. Everybody's running and fitness goals are different. But wait until you hear about this Hudson Valley CEO who is going to blow all of that out of the water, running 50 MILES for charity.

Hudson Valley CEO to Run 50 Miles for Family Services

It was announced today that Leah Feldman, CEO of Family Services, will be taking on the challenge of 50 Meaningful Miles, a campaign that involves her running 50 miles, symbolizing the journey that many face, overcoming challenges and reaching the finish line of healing and hope.

Leah Feldman says,

"I stand alongside the brave individuals who, with strength and resilience, navigate their own '50 miles' in life. This run is a testament to the courage of survivors, the potential of our youth, and the hope we offer to every individual, child, and family that seeks our support."

Family Services "brings people together to find the support they need, improving their lives and communities, and building a stronger, safer Hudson Valley." They offer a variety of services such as Behavioral Health, Community Safety, Family Programs, Prevention, Victim Services, Youth Services, and more. In 2022, about 17,000 children, adults, and families benefited from Family Services programs in Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange counties.

Feldman's 50 Meaningful Miles will take place in partnership with the Walkway Over the Hudson, symbolizing connections, strength, and unity. The collaboration hopes to highlight the important link that exists between physical and mental health and the benefits of spending time in nature.

Lori Robertson, Executive Director of Friends of the Walkway nonprofit organization said,

“Walkway Over the Hudson is proud to support Family Services in their quest to raise awareness of those struggling with mental health challenges within our communities. Spending time outdoors is a powerful tool in the battle against mental health challenges. We encourage everyone to visit the Walkway Over the Hudson and complete some meaningful miles of their own. Plus, with inspiring views you can't find anywhere else, it's the perfect spot for a post-workout selfie!"

Feldman's run will take her from the Walkway to the Sky Top Tower at the Mohonk Mountain House. The event aims to raise $50,000 for Family Services to elevate the community and provide vital services for those who need it in the Hudson Valley.

Through this extraordinary run, Feldman will share 50 stories of strength, courage, and resilience that have inspired her throughout her journey at Family Services. Each step will represent a narrative of triumph over adversity, a reminder that no one walks alone, and a promise of unwavering support. In addition to sharing stories, Feldman is encouraging the community to join her in this challenge by committing to run or walk 50 miles throughout the month of September. Individuals can create teams of support, join an existing team, and help raise money by visiting: familyservicesny.org.

In support of Family Services’ 50 Meaningful Miles campaign, Walkway is hosting weekly run/walk meetups in the park on Saturdays. These meetups are free and a great way to make new connections and improve your mental and physical health by connecting with nature while being surrounded by supportive people. Visit walkway.org for more info.

