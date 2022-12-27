5-Year-Old New York Boy Killed In Hudson Valley On Christmas

A Hudson Valley family is in mourning after a young child was killed by a school bus on Christmas.

A 5-year-old boy was fatally hit by a school bus on Christmas morning in Orange County, New York.

Child Fatally Hit By Bus In Hudson Valley, New York

It happened on Christmas morning around 11:15 a.m. in Kiryas Joel, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Orange County, New York.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post it's a "tragedy in Orange County" after a small child was "struck and killed by (a) school bus."

Witnesses at the scene told Lieb the victim was a boy, as young as five.

Orange County, New York Child Fatally Hit by Spring Valley, New York School Bus

The child was identified as Avraham Yaakov Lebowitz, a 5-year-old boy, by Hamodia. A funeral was scheduled to take place on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

New York State Police were on the scene, investigating the fatal accident involving the school bus. The school bus is reportedly based out of Rockland County.

Investigators were seen combing the school bus from top to bottom for clues, Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

6-Year-Old Brooklyn, New York Girl Killed By School Bus In Orange County

The tragic accident involving the 5-year-old boy happened on Seven Springs Road, not far from when a girl was fatally hit by a school bus in Kiryas Joel.

Just over five years ago, in November 2017, a 6-year-old girl from Brooklyn was hit by a school bus on Acres Road at the intersection of Lemburg Road in the Village of Kiryas Joel.

Police said the child abruptly changed directions and began to cross the street in front of the bus. The bus driver did not see her change directions and she was subsequently struck by the front bumper.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

