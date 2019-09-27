‘5-Point Strategic Plan’ Should Enhance Stewart Airport

Stewart Airport has an agreement in place with an internationally recognized airport operator.

In its ongoing effort to improve and enhance the quality of service and operations at New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), the Port Authority Board of Commissioners announced on Thursday a new plan for the airport, including an agreement with internationally recognized airport operator Aeroports de Paris and local partners.

The new five-point plan hopes to maximize the airport's unique international capacity and serve travelers looking to access the Hudson Valley and the Tri-State area.

“This five-point strategic plan builds on the Port Authority’s commitment to modern facilities and improved customer experience and leverages Stewart’s ease of access to New York City, as well as Hudson Valley attractions such as Woodbury Commons and Legoland, opening next spring, that are popular among U.S. and international visitors,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “By working with an internationally recognized operator, the Port Authority will implement a new, intense marketing plan both in the U.S. and internationally, and develop a new financial incentive program to attract both domestic and international airlines to serve the airport.”

Passenger numbers fell at Stewart airport after Norwegian Air stopped flying in the area. The airport saw an additional 600,000 international passengers traveled through the airport on Norwegian between 2017-2019, officials say.

The Port Authority Board strategic plan that includes:

Modernizing the air carrier incentive program to attract and retain new carriers and expand service to new markets;

Leveraging partnerships with regional and state agencies, and working with tourism and trade organizations to promote the airport as a driver of economic activity;

Hiring an experienced marketing firm to increase the airport’s visibility in both the international marketplace and in the Hudson Valley region, and to strengthen the airport’s brand;

Developing a joint marketing strategy with key businesses and attractions in the Hudson Valley on to promote SWF;

Entering into an agreement with a new best-in-class airport operator -- Future Stewart Partners – including an expanded scope for the building of a modern concession program and collaboration with the Port Authority on attracting new air service to Stewart.

“This new strategy will allow us to build on past achievements and plan for continued growth at New York Stewart,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “It is a demonstration of the airport’s unique international capability, market positioning, and proven viability as a low-cost alternative for the New York and New Jersey metropolitan region.”

The agency will sign a 10-year management agreement with Future Stewart Partners, a joint venture between the globally recognized Groupe Aeroports de Paris (Group ADP) -- operator of Paris’ airports, including Charles de Gaulle -- and AvPORTS Management.

“AvPORTS and Groupe ADP are excited to work with the Port Authority to elevate Stewart to a world-class airport that will bring greater air travel options and increased economic activity to the region,” AvPORTS CEO Jorge Roberts and David-Olivier Tarac, Managing Director of ADP International Americas said in a statement. “We are inspired by the Port’s vision for Stewart and its commitment to expanding regional transportation infrastructure—and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”