1st In Nation Flights From Hudson Valley, New York To ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Country

The first flight ever from the United States to a "awe-inspiring" European country took off on Tuesday

New York Stewart International Airport to Welcome Nation’s First Nonstop Faroe Islands Flight

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the first-ever nonstop flight from the United States to the Faroe Islands took off from New York Stewart International Airport.

The Atlantic Airways flight took off from the Hudson Valley to Vágar Airport, the sole airport on the Faroe Islands.

The territory of Denmark is known for its incredible nature and eco-tourism.

Flights From Stewart Airport To Faroe Islands

Atlantic Airways will fly weekly between New York Stewart International Airport and Vágar, the sole airport on the Faroe Islands.

"Known for its awe-inspiring landscapes and eco-tourism, the Faroe Islands are not easily accessible from the United States due to the Danish territory’s remote location in the North Atlantic Ocean and historically limited air service. Vágar Airport serves the territorial capital of Tórshavn, which is also its largest city," the Port Authority stated.

Seasonal weekly service will be available from August 22 through October 4. Atlantic Airways plans to fly from Stewart to Vágar on Wednesdays with flights back to Stewart on Tuesdays.

“Offering nonstop service to the Faroe Islands is a historic first not just for New York Stewart, but for the nation,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

Flights take about 6 hours.

"The addition of these seasonal weekly nonstop service offers unique and competitive options for domestic and international travelers to SWF," the Port Authority added in a press release.

