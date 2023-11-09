‘World’s Nicest Airline’ Coming Is ‘Huge Win For Entire Hudson Valley’
More cheap flight options "highly desired vacation destinations" will soon be available for Hudson Valley residents.
On Wednesday, Congressman Pat Ryan and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that Breeze Airways has officially landed at its fifth New York airport.
Breeze Airways Coming To New York Stewart International Airport
Breeze Airways has agreed to expand and enhance its operations by launching a new service out of New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor.
“This is a huge win for not just Orange County, but the entire Hudson Valley,” Congressman Pat Ryan said. “This exciting investment will stimulate tourism, bolster economic development and bring new jobs to the region. We worked hard to add these new routes, and I look forward to Hudson Valley families taking full advantage!”
Flights From Orange County To Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina
The low-cost airline will offer round-trip flights from Orange County to Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.
“New York Stewart offers unique, competitive choices for both domestic and international travelers, and we look forward to this partnership," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.
Flights to Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina will begin in February 2024.
"For years I have fought to increase service at Stewart Airport and I am proud Breeze Airways has decided to take flight in Orange County. Their new service will help the local Hudson Valley economy soar and better connect the region with the key destinations for our families,” Senator Schumer said.
Ryan and Schumer say Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina. are "highly desired vacation destinations."
Breeze Airways Lands In Plattsburgh, Syracuse
Last year, Schumer brought Breeze Airways to Upstate New York for the first time after launching a major push for the airline to establish service out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport. He also helped Breeze land at Plattsburgh International Airport
Breeze Airways Is From JetBlue Founder
JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched his much-discussed airline start-up, Breeze Airways in 2020.
“Breeze will fly non-stop service between places currently without meaningful or affordable service,” Breeze’s CEO and President Neeleman said in 2020. “20 years ago, we brought humanity back to the airline industry with JetBlue. Today, we’re excited to introduce plans for the World’s Nicest Airline."
Breeze's strategy will be similar to Allegiant Air and other budget airlines like Spirit and Frontier.
