Very Popular Airline’s Puzzling Plan To Leave ‘Unprofitable’ New York Airports

A very popular airline confirmed it's not returning to an airport in the Hudson Valley and cutting flights across New York State.

JetBlue Airways is cutting back on the number of flights it offers to travelers including from a number of airports in New York.

On Tuesday, the company announced it will be eliminating several unprofitable routes, including in the Hudson Valley.

JetBlue Officially Leaving Newburgh, New York Airport

JetBlue Airlines in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Getty Images loading...

JetBlue confirmed to CBS the airline is completely leaving Newburgh, New York, and Kansas City, Missouri.

JetBlue blames the cuts on the need to "improve financial performance" adding these cuts will reduce "the chance of delays for our customers" and free up aircrafts to fly at more profitable routes.

JetBlue Left New York Stewart International Airport In 2020

JetBlue Permanently Dropping 13 New York Area Routes

JetBlue Makes Offer To Buy Spirit Airlines Getty Images loading...

In late 2023, we reported that JetBlue announced plans to drop 13 routes from New York area airports. The following flights were phased out:

Newark Liberty International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport to Miami International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Burlington International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

LaGuardia Airport to L.F. Wade International Airport (Bermuda)

LaGuardia Airport to Nashville International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Charleston International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Denver International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Cape Cod Gateway Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Jacksonville International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Portland International Jetport

LaGuardia Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

JetBlue Eliminating Westchester County Airport, JFK Flights

Westchester County Airport Google loading...

Earlier this year the airliner announced plans to cut some flights from Westchester County Airport.

At the same time, JetBlue confirmed plans to stop flying from John F. Kennedy Airport o Portland, Oregon, and to San Jose, California.

Breeze Airways Officially Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

Its not all bad news for Hudson Valley residents.

In November, Hudson Valley Post announced that Breeze Airways planned to start flying between Stewart International Airport and two southern locations.

Breeze Airways Officially Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched his much-discussed airline start-up, Breeze Airways in 2020.

Officials called said Breeze landing in New York State is a "huge win" for all.

