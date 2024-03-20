Very Popular Airline&#8217;s Puzzling Plan To Leave &#8216;Unprofitable&#8217; New York Airports

Very Popular Airline’s Puzzling Plan To Leave ‘Unprofitable’ New York Airports

Canva

A very popular airline confirmed it's not returning to an airport in the Hudson Valley and cutting flights across New York State.

JetBlue Airways is cutting back on the number of flights it offers to travelers including from a number of airports in New York.

On Tuesday, the company announced it will be eliminating several unprofitable routes, including in the Hudson Valley.

JetBlue Officially Leaving Newburgh, New York Airport

Getty Images
loading...

JetBlue confirmed to CBS the airline is completely leaving Newburgh, New York, and Kansas City, Missouri.

JetBlue blames the cuts on the need to "improve financial performance" adding these cuts will reduce "the chance of delays for our customers" and free up aircrafts to fly at more profitable routes.

JetBlue Left New York Stewart International Airport In 2020

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

JetBlue Permanently Dropping 13 New York Area Routes

Getty Images
loading...

In late 2023, we reported that JetBlue announced plans to drop 13 routes from New York area airports. The following flights were phased out:

  • Newark Liberty International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport
  • Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport
  • Newark Liberty International Airport to Miami International Airport
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport to Burlington International Airport
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport  to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport to L.F. Wade International Airport (Bermuda)
  • LaGuardia Airport to Nashville International Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport to Charleston International Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport to Denver International Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport to Cape Cod Gateway Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport to Jacksonville International Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport to Portland International Jetport
  • LaGuardia Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

JetBlue Eliminating Westchester County Airport, JFK Flights

Google
loading...

Earlier this year the airliner announced plans to cut some flights from Westchester County Airport.

At the same time, JetBlue confirmed plans to stop flying from  John F. Kennedy Airport o Portland, Oregon, and to San Jose, California.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Breeze Airways Officially Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

Its not all bad news for Hudson Valley residents.

In November, Hudson Valley Post announced that Breeze Airways planned to start flying between Stewart International Airport and two southern locations.

Breeze Airways Officially Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched his much-discussed airline start-up, Breeze Airways in 2020.

Officials called said Breeze landing in New York State is a "huge win" for all.

Looking for free things to do in New York State? See our list below:

LOOK: Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in New York from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

Filed Under: Bermuda, CBS, Facebook, Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Post, JetBlue, New Year, New York, New York News, New York State, New York Stewart International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Newburgh, Stewart International Airport, The Hudson Valley
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post