Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour.

On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.

State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Woodbury, New York

The investigation determined that a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed head-on, police say.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Woodbury Police Department, and Woodbury Fire Department assisted at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release. "State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call SP Monroe at 845-782-8311."

Goshen Man, Spring Valley, Man Killed

The driver of the box truck, 48-year-old Clive Booth, 48, of Goshen, New York was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he later died, officials say.

The driver of the van, 29-year-old Pedro Lorenzo Gutierrez-Lacon of Spring Valley, New York died at the scene, according to New York State Police

Five passengers in the van were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. More information about the injured passengers was not released.

