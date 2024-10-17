5 Fan-Favorite Chip Flavors Returning To New York, Plus New Chips

New Yorkers are going to want to get their hands on these fan-favorite chips that are returning for a limited time, plus some wild new flavors, and a chance to win $1 million.

On Wednesday, Lay's announced five "fan-favorite flavors" are returning to stores in New York.

5 "Fan-Favorite" Lay's Flavors Are Returning

Lay's Lay's loading...

These "fan-favorite" flavors are returning to stores nationwide because the company is bringing back its Lay's Do Us A Flavor contest, after a seven-year hiatus, the is

Below are the "fan-favorite" flavors that are making a comeback, however, company officials note they will only be available for a "limited time."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

You Can Win $1 Million From Lay's

All of the chips are from the previous Do Us a Flavor contests. The re-release of five fan-favorite flavors, for a limited time, is meant to inspire new submissions.

Lay-s-Do-Us-A-Flavor-Key-Visual Frito-Lay North America loading...

From now until Feb. 21, 2025, you can submit up 10 unique flavor ideas each day, including the name of their flavor, its inspiration and key ingredients.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"A judging panel will narrow down the contest submissions to three finalist flavors that will be developed by Frito-Lay's culinary experts and brought to market in April 2025," Lay's states in a press release.

The winning flavor creator will take home a grand prize of $1 million. The two runners up will each win $50,000. The winning flavor will be determined by a fans vote.

Lay's Brings "Beloved Flavors" From Around The World

Canva Canva loading...

Lay's also recently three flavors, inspired by Greece, India and Korea, are hitting store shelves in the U.S.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"The flavors— inspired by tastes from Greece, India and Korea—are available at retailers nationwide and Snacks.com for a limited time, while supplies last," Lay's states.

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

Limited Edition Lay's Chips That Taste Like Doritos, Funyons, and Cheetos Frito-Lay just debuted a new line of potato chips that taste like other chips and snacks at Target.com. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

Keep Reading: