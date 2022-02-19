Each week I look over the local real estate pages and try to find something that you will enjoy discovering even if you aren't in the market for a house. This week I have found a gem in Wallkill New York that is just west of Marlboro in Orange County. 183 East Road is a one-of-a-kind property that has never been offered for sale until now.

This 46-acre piece of property has been passed down for generations. It has its own private lake, the main house, a guest house, and 4 bungalow-style cottages that will put you in mind of going back to camp. The Main house that dates back to the early 1900s has been completely renovated. The guest house is move-in ready and the bungalows are just waiting for your friends or your Airbnb guests.

Heirloom Family compound For Sale in Wallkill New York

If you thought that was plenty for the price of $2 million just waiting were aren't done. The property also has a studio that sports a commercial kitchen. This property is ready for you your friends or even your next event. Keep the whole place to yourself or why not think about it as a place to host specialty food weekends.

Hudson Valley Catskil Region MLS /eXp Realty LLC / AGY Victoria Beach / Zillow Hudson Valley Catskil Region MLS /eXp Realty LLC / AGY Victoria Beach / Zillow loading...

There are walking trails to the lake. You can spend your time exploring the 46 acres. An old barn is also on the property which might make a great place to store your kayaks. This is a unique piece of Hudson Valley property. It is tucked away but close to Newburgh, New Paltz, and Marlboro. Wineries, breweries, shopping, and restaurant are all just a short drive from this family camp.

Take a look around at this Family Camp For Sale in Wallkill New York