Pop megastar Sam Smith's 24-night residency at the Warsaw in Brooklyn will feature two very familiar faces in the Hudson Valley music scene.

Guitarist Connor Kennedy, drummer Lee Falco and bassist Brandon Morrison announced on Instagram that they would be in the band backing up Smith on their To Be Free: New York City dates.

Who Is Connor Kennedy?

No, he's not the Conor Kennedy who dated Taylor Swift or any Kennedy Kennedy, as he notes in his bio.

The guitarist is a Woodstock resident who frequently performs with Amy Helm during the famed Midnight Ramble at Levon Helm Studios. Kennedy was first discovered by Helm while performing at the Woodstock Farmers Market at 14 years old, according to Hudson Valley One.

At 24, Kennedy became a member of Steely Dan's touring band, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported.

Who Is Lee Falco?

Falco is a Marlboro resident. His late father, Tony Falco, launched and ran iconic Hudson Valley music venue The Falcon. A Times-Union article said Falco took over the space along with Danny Melnick.

He owns a recording studio at The Falcon's original space and produces and composes music for film, television and advertisements, according to a 2022 profile from Inside + Out.

Falco frequently performs with other Hudson Valley and New York City metro-area musicians. He joined the Byron Isaacs and Peter Cole-helmed band Lost Leaders for a show at rock photographer Danny Clinch's Transparent Clinch Gallery in Asbury Park in June. Lost Leaders will perform at The Falcon on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Who Is Brandon Morrison?

Morrison, a member of the band The Restless Age along with Falco, also joins Smith's To Be Free: New York City dates.

Morrison is a bassist and runs the Building Records studio along with Falco and Will Bryant.

Sam Smith Launched To Be Free: New York City on Oct. 8

Smith shared footage of the first night of the residency on Thursday: