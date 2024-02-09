4,000 Year Old Holiday Officially Happens In New York For 1st Time
One of the oldest traditions in the world is officially recognized in New York State.
In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new laws creating two more school holidays.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation To Declare Lunar New Year A School Holiday
In September 2023, Governor Hochul today legislation to declare the Asian Lunar New Year a public school holiday across New York State.
The new legislation ensures schools are not in session on Lunar New Year. The new law requires that all public schools close for the Lunar New Year holiday.
“By designating Lunar New Year as an official school holiday, we are taking an important step in recognizing the importance of New York’s AAPI community and the rich diversity that makes New York so great,” Governor Hochul said. “It is not just a day off from school – it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions.”
The Lunar New Year typically happens sometime in February, on the second new moon after the December 21st winter solstice.
This year the Chinese New Year is Feb. 10, so sadly most students in New York won't get off this year for the new holiday.
If you're wondering, this year is the year of the dragon.