A four-time convicted felon is now accused of nearly killing a police officer in the Hudson Valley and injuring another cop.

On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Dutchess County Drug Task Force and New York State Police arrested the alleged suspect who's accused of intentionally ramming a marked City of Poughkeepsie police car with his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officer Hit By Fleeing Lexus In Dutchess County, New York

City Of Poughkeepsie, New York Man Arrested. 4-Tme Convicted Felon

Police arrested 29-year-old Diamond J. Ince of the City of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday. He was charged with assault and multiple counts of criminal possession of controlled substance.

Authorities note that Ince is a "four-time convicted felon."

2 Officers Injured

Two City Of Poughkeepsie police officers were injured and the police cruise was destroyed, police say.

One of the two injured workers has returned to work. However, the unnamed second officer "remains unfit for duty as a result of the assault," according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

