Help is needed in finding 35 children who recently went missing from across New York State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

Between April and July 11, 2022, 35 children have gone missing from the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State.

Help Is Needed Across New York State

Children have been reported missing in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam and Westchester counties as well as all over New York State.

A four-year boy is the youngest of the children to go missing in New York State since April. His photo and information are in the photos below.

What To Do If you Find Any Of These Missing New York Children

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people. You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse 800-346-3543.

Help: 35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

All of the information is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

