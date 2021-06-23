3 ‘Unique’ Hudson Valley Campgrounds For Sale

Three "unique" Hudson Valley campgrounds are for sale. Each is being sold separately.

Check out below for all the info:

Cushman & Wakefield is selling three unique properties currently owned by the Greater Hudson Valley County of the Boy Scouts of America. The properties are all being sold sale separately.

Camp Bullowa is a 313-acre property located in Stony Point in Rockland County. The camp features a variety of buildings and a waterfront area on its own Lake Boyce.

Camp Bullowa

17 Franck Road, Stony Point, NY

313 acres

Road and electrical access to the majority of camp

1 lake

Durland Scout Reservation is a 1,385-acre property located in Putnam Valley in Putnam County, just north of Westchester County. The property features a variety of cabins and two lakes.

Durland Scout Reservation

65-300 Clear Lake Road, Putnam Valley, NY

1,385 acres

Roads to the majority of camp

Utilities in main camp areas

9 group cabins

2 lakes

Camp Nooteming is a 272-acre property located in Salt Point in Dutchess County. The property has number of structures, one lake, and various athletic facilities.

Camp Nooteming

22-169 Camp Nooteeming Road, Salt Point, NY

272 acres

1 lake

Road and utility access to majority of camp

4-Season Visitor Center

Athletic Facilities: 16U regulation softball; swimming pool, artificial turf regulation soccer field

Prices for the campgrounds are not listed. CLICK HERE to inquire about any property.

