The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon.

Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.

Back in the day, Subway cornered the chain sandwich shop market in the Hudson Valley. But after backlash against the restaurant's questionable ingredients, an unfortunate turn of events for its spokesperson and a change in customer tastes, Subway has fallen out of favor.

This has paved the way for a new king of sandwiches to take over, and that crown appears to have been claimed by Jersey Mike's.

Jersey Mike's in Wappingers Falls

We told you in May that Jersey Mike's submitted plans to open a new store on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls after having success launching restaurants in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill. That store was supposed to be located in the Shopping Plaza next to Perkins in the Village of Wappingers. However, according to the company's website, the location of the upcoming store is now listed as 1548 Route 9, Suite 200, which would actually be south of the Home Depot entrance. Either way, sandwich fans in Wappingers Falls will soon have their own Jersey Mike's to visit instead of having to travel to Fishkill or Poughkeepsie.

Another Poughkeepsie Location

Speaking of Poughkeepsie, after opening up the town's first location in March the chain is already announcing another franchise. The current location is situated in the new retail development on Route 9 just North of Price Chopper. Located between Smoothie King and the soon-to-open Foam and Wash, this spot has already proven to be very popular. Soon, customers in the northern part of town will get their own Jersey Mike's as the store plans to open a location in the Hudson Heritage development on Route 9 near Marist College.

Middletown Gets Its Own Jersey Mike's

Orange County already has two Jersey Mike's locations at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlet and on Route 300 in Newburgh. Now, the chain is branching out to Middletown where its newest store is expected to open in the coming weeks. The shop is located in the Orange Plaza on Route 211.

What's Next?

While there are no further specifics on upcoming locations in the Hudson Valley, we can certainly expect to see even more Jersey Mike's locations pop up throughout the region in the near future. The Jersey Mike's website shows well over 200 new locations scheduled to open up across the country this year. In New York State alone there are 20 Jersey Mike's stores in the planning stages.

Where do you think the next Jersey Mike's should open in the Hudson Valley? Let us know your thoughts by sending us a message on our free mobile app.

