3 Million New Yorkers Can’t Eat Over “Cruel” New Rules

Governor Hochul is blasting Washington Republicans over what she calls a “political stunt” threatening food assistance for millions of New Yorkers.

Hochul says Trump Administration is Deliberately Withholding Food Assistance From Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers

According to Hochul's office, due to a decision by the Trump Administration, nearly 3 million New Yorkers who rely on SNAP could see their benefits cut off starting November 1.

"This is a deliberate and unprecedented decision intended to inflict pain on millions of hardworking American families," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Pot in a press release. "The federal government should instead do everything in its power to prioritize our most vulnerable and make funding available for this critical program."

With the federal government shutdown dragging on, the administration is refusing to allow states to distribute federal funding for the program.

Because SNAP is federally funded, New York can’t cover the gap with state dollars. Hochul is urging Washington to stop playing politics and make sure families don’t go hungry.

Millions Of New Yorkers Depend On SNAP

Millions of New Yorkers depend on this program every month, according to Hochul.

The loss of SNAP benefits would be felt across the state:

“I’m outraged that Washington Republicans are deliberately withholding federal funding from millions of New Yorkers who rely on SNAP to put food on the table,” Governor Hochul said. “This is a cruel, senseless and politically motivated punishment inflicted by the Trump Administration that they have the power to avoid. Lives depend on this, and Washington Republicans need to stop playing games. Release this federal funding right now and let states get this money to families to ensure they don’t go hungry!”

