$3 Million Available To Hudson Valley Homeowners After ‘Historic Disaster’

New York State is helping Hudson Valley residents "rebuild and recover."

New York State is offering financial assistance to homeowners in the Hudson Valley who sustained significant damage from recent flash flooding.

$3 Million Available To Orange County, New York Homeowners

Who Is Eligible For Emergency Grant Funds In The Hudson Valley?

"The emergency grant funds will cover damage incurred at a primary residence for homeowners who meet the program's income guidelines. New York State Homes and Community Renewal will oversee the program which will be administered by Rural Development Advisory Corporation, an Orange County-based non-profit organization and subsidiary of RUPCO Inc," Hochul's office states. "Homeowners can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of urgent repairs necessary to bring their home into a safe and habitable condition. Eligible work may include repair or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems and appliances, flooring, drywall, insulation, windows, doors, siding, and roofing."

Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded based on work approved by the Rural Development Advisory Corporation.

To be eligible you must live in Orange County and have an income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, officials say.

"This once-in-a-thousand-year storm has wrought immense damage to the communities in my district. It is important now more than ever that we work together as a state to assist those with the greatest needs, financially, physically, and emotionally. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for the release of this critical funding that will make an immense impact in our relief efforts, and directly help my constituents rebuild their lives stronger than before," Assemblymember Chris Eachus said.

Eligible homeowners can apply for funding at www.rupco.org or call (845) 713-4568 ext. 114 for more information.

