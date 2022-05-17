Three Bronx men were arrested for what Yonkers police call a "brazen jewelry store smash and grab"

On Thursday around 5:20 p.m. members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 28 South Broadway, at the Golden Square Jewelry store for a report of a group of masked men breaking the front window with a sledgehammer and allegedly stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry.

3 Bronx Men Arrested in Yonkers For 'Brazen Jewelry Store Smash & Grab'

According to police, four suspects, all residents of the Bronx, smashed the storefront window of the jewelry store with a crowbar and sledgehammer and removed a large amount of gold and jewelry from the front display.

A store worker attempted to stop the thieves with the same sledgehammer before they fled with some of the stolen items. The group then fled the area in a dark SUV. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle before it crashed into a home retaining wall on Marshall Road just east of Birch Road, police say. All four then fled on foot.

Police quickly capture two and a third within an hour. The fourth suspect was not found, but police identified the fourth suspect and believe additional arrests are anticipated.

“The Yonkers Police Department offers no quarter to criminals who engage in this blatant, lawless, and violent behavior. We will commit every resource to track them down, arrest them, and hold them accountable. I applaud the great efforts of our Police Officers, Detectives, and Supervisors, and our partners in the Westchester County Police Department, for apprehending three of the suspects as we close in on the fourth," Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza said.

The three arrested suspects are identified as 21-year-old Nykem Alston (aka Tyrese Robinson), 35-year-old Alfred Long and 21-year-old Alexander Wilson. Alston and Long were each charged with robbery, grand larceny and burglary, all felonies.

Wilson remains hospitalized in a local area trauma center as a result of the vehicle crash and will be charged in the near future, police say.

“Thank you to our tireless Yonkers officers who responded swiftly and courageously last night to apprehend the suspects. Let it be a clear, direct message to any and all criminals who think they can undermine our city -- we will find you and ensure you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law so not to terrorize our residents and businesses," Mayor Mike Spano stated.

Yonkers police provided a video, seen below, of the crime.

