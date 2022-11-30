Even if you travel often, flying can be super stressful. There are lots of things that can go wrong. Did you lock up the house? How is the weather? Do you have your ID or passport? Is the TSA security line moving at a snail's pace? Will your suitcase fit in the overhead bin? And the list goes on. If you're planning to travel this holiday, you might want to avoid these three airports, if at all possible.

There are three airports in the New York State area that are among the most stressful in North America.

Delays And Cancellations Continue To Plague Airline Industry Heading Into Holiday Weekend

How Were The Stressful Airports Determined?

Hawaiian Islands analyzed airports in the United States to find the most stressful ones,

To determine the most stressful airports in America and the world, Hawaiian Islands analyzed over 1,500 Google reviews for over 500 airports around the world. We analyzed the sentiment of Google reviews and ranked airports around the world and within the United States based on the percentage of reviews that indicate stress.

Holiday Travel Expected To Increase From Last Year

I've been in a few airports outside of New York that are stressful, like Washington Dulles and Atlanta-Hartsfield. They are both really big and trying to get to your gate is a headache.

The most stressful airport in North America, according to Hawaiian Islands, is actually Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Air Canada Temporarily Lays Off 15,000 Employees As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Airline Industry

According to sentiment analysis from TensiStrength, 76.0% of reviews for Toronto Pearson International airport indicate stress, the most of any airport in North America. Some of the most commonly cited phrases in negative reviews include “customs,” “immigration,” “layover,” “embarrassment,” and “lost luggage.”

These Are The Most Stressful Airports In The New York Area

#9 John F. Kennedy International Airport

Google Maps

#3 Newark Liberty International Airport

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard

#2 Albany International Airport

Google Maps

