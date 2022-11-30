Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village

Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie.

The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate From Davis Avenue to Eastdale Village

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has served the Hudson Valley since 1998 as an independent same-day surgical center that is privately owned by local physicians. The goal was to build a facility to 'more efficiently and daringly meet the needs of their patients who require outpatient surgery.'

Their current location on Davie Avenue in Poughkeepsie offers a multi-special facility with two operating rooms as well as an endoscopy or main management suite.

The Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center will soon be on the move to its new location at the Eastdale Village Town Center, with the projected date to begin serving patients as July 2023. The new facility will expand its space into a newly constructed 12,000-square-foot center with five operating rooms, further enhancing access for both patients and surgeons in Dutchess County.

Additional Information About the Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center

Performing over 80,000 cases since opening its doors in 1998, DASC is licensed by the State of New York and certified by Medicare. They have accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care with physicians that are locally and nationally known for their expertise in leading-edge technology.

Our mission is to provide the standard of excellence by being equipped with the best technology available, and being staffed with only highly skilled, caring professionals.

You can keep up to date with the progress on the Eastdale Village DASC development, as well as all Eastdale Village Town Center announcements, upcoming events, and additions here.

Other recent announcements about new services coming to Eastdale Village include a Medi Spa, Chakra Bowls, as well as a Natural Pet Food Store. Earlier this year, Eastdale welcomed the highly anticipated Rossi & Sons Alimentari and Eastdale Ave Bagels!

