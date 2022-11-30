Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79

Christine McVie, the co-lead singer and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79.

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," reads a new post on McVie's Instagram. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie with a statement of their own, shared on social media. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band wrote. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Back in June, McVie discussed the future of the band. "We have a great time with them, but we’ve kind of broke up now, so I hardly ever see them," she said. "I don’t know. It’s impossible to say. We might get back together, but I just couldn’t say for sure."

This is a developing story.