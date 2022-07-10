Airplane Mode On: Dine at these Hudson Valley Airport Eateries

The Hudson Valley has the coolest places to visit. From local ice cream shops to unique cat and dog cafes and even celebrity-owned businesses, there's never time to be bored here.

Have you ever been to a restaurant or café that has an airport on-site?

Besides being at a large airport, I have not. I would imagine it would be exciting yet peaceful to enjoy a locally made meal while watching airplanes take off and land.

It's our time to visit them here in the Hudson Valley, experience something new, and even support local businesses.

Paula's Runway Café

263 New Hackensack Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Located in the main terminal of Hudson Valley Regional Airport, they serve breakfast all day and have lunch options as well. They also have events on-site and holiday fairs throughout the year.

Nu-Cavu

857 Plains Rd, Wallkill, NY 12589

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nu-Cavu Restaurant (@nucavu)

Known for their live music and delicious Italian food, this restaurant has more to offer than most customers recognize. Their indoor dining space includes a fireplace, dining area, and bar. Outdoors, customers can experience being on a live runway. The Kobelt Airport is located on the same grounds as Nu-Cavu.

Hangars Café

32 Airway Dr, Lagrangeville NY 12540

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᕼᗩᑎGᗩᖇᔕ ᑕᗩᖴE (@hangarscafe)

Hangars Café serves breakfast and lunch in an exciting atmosphere. Customers are able to sit back and relax while watching airplanes take off. This café is located at Sky Acres Airport.

Have you ever visited these hot spots before? Which one will be your first to visit? Share with us below.

Check Out Kingston’s New Anchor Cafe Some Pics of the New Anchor Cafe in Kingston