Reward: Dog Brazenly Stolen From Front Yard In Saugerties, NY

"It happened in 30 seconds" said Deborah Barry about the theft of her beloved dog on Thanksgiving Day in Saugerties, NY. There's now a reward being offered for their safe return, no questions asked.

Taken by a Maroon Pickup Truck

Deborah shared that at roughly 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, her cocker spaniel/poodle mix, Bella, managed to sneak out of their front gate. Only seconds later, Bella was being taken by a stranger. Deborah described the vehicle as an "older model maroon pickup truck" that sped away before she was able to get a better description or license plate number. Unfortunately, pet theft is more common than you might think, even in the Hudson Valley.

Dog Thefts in the Hudson Valley, NY

"I will keep my eye out! Did you tell the police? I can’t believe that happened here!", exclaimed one concerned commenter. While Deborah said that a police report had been filed, there were still no developments nearly a week later. Here's some ways to keep your pet safe.

Tips from the American Kennel Club

The American Kennel Club has several suggestions to help protect against pet theft, including always keeping an eye on your dog when you let them in the yard and never letting them off-leash when you leave the house. When travelling, they recommend never leaving your dog behind in your vehicle or leaving them tethered while you "run in" to a store. Here's how you can help your (and Deborah's) dog.

How to Keep Your Pet Safe

Like Deborah did with Bella, make sure to microchip your dog. Not only will this help provide immediate identification when scanned, but you can also report your dog as stolen through the chip. This alerts anyone using a chip scanner to identify your pet that they should contact the police.

If anyone believes they see Bella either in-person or for sale online they are urged to call (845) 389-1984 or (201) 410-0074, no questions asked. There is a $1,000 reward for her safe return.

