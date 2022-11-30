Major Hudson Valley Chain CEO Chooses God Over Company’s Wealth

If you had a successful company, would you give it away?

This is the question that the majority of people are asking themselves after finding out the latest news about Hobby Lobby's CEO.

Hobby Lobby is an arts and crafts store. They have a wide variety of options for everyone including home and seasonal decor, cards, fabrics, supplies and more. I always admired how they were closed on Sundays and their employees had the day off.

David Green Is The CEO Of Hobby Lobby And Made A Shocking Announcement

David Green is the CEO of Hobby Lobby and his latest announcement has folks shocked and confused. He has chosen to leave behind Hobby Lobby and chooses God instead.

According to Fox News, Green stated that,

"Patagonia’s founder recently made news when he gave away the ownership in his company to allow the mission and purpose to remain intact… I experienced a similar decision-making process with my ownership of Hobby Lobby; I chose God. We want to be stewards of what God has given us, and that's the difference,"

Hobby Lobby And Patagonia Are Companies Who Were Given Away

While some people can understand where Green is coming from, other's are choosing to question it. Loyal customers are also wondering if they will be able to shop there still.

What Will Happen To Hobby Lobby Stores?

According to USA Today, in December of 2021, Hobby Lobby employees were planning on raising their ""minimum full-time hourly wage" to $18.50 starting in 2022."

According to Fox News, Green stated that "100% of the company's voting stock has been moved to a trust where the "stewardship" can continue to pass on to one person from another. All the voting stock is in 1% in its trust, and it is being managed and being stewarded instead of seeing ourselves as owners,"

David Green Is Doing This To Honor God and His Faith

Green is doing all of this to honor God and his faith by releasing the burden that wealth can create.

Fox News also provided information of Green explaining in more detail.

He also stated that "Wealth can be a curse and, in most cases, if you drill down on it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children and things of that nature; so we're stewarding our company and, therefore, our children come to work, and they get what they earn… it's a paradigm change from ownership that can really wreck a family,"

Green Wants To Do Right By God And By The Community

He recommends that business owners and leaders find their truth since he found his by praying and reading the Bible.

Green has a book called, "Giving It All Away...And Getting It Back Again".

In this book, Green describes how important family and family values are. He stated in his book that "Work is not a curse, it is our calling".

Is Hobby Lobby Hiring In The Hudson Valley?



Hobby Lobby is located in Middletown and Poughkeepsie, NY. According to Hobby Lobby's website, they are currently hiring Part Time Retail Associates in the Poughkeepsie location.

What is your opinion on the latest news about Hobby Lobby? Would you work there? Share with us below.

