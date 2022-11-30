Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened.

On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman.

Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York

On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 9:07 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident on State Route 17B in White Lake.

Arriving deputies found a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 SUV collided head-on with a Mack dump truck.

Police believe 30-year-old Angela Theodoseau of Wappingers Falls, New York crossed the double yellow line and collided with the truck.

Wappingers Falls Woman Involved In Fatal Accident In White Lake

The Rav 4 collided head-on with the truck. The truck then pushed the Rav 4 off the westbound shoulder.

Theodoseau was pronounced dead a short time later by a Sullivan County coroner, officials say.

Dump Truck Driver Identified as Lake Katrine, New York Man

The driver of the dump truck was identified as 60-year-old Michael Houghtaling of Lake Katrine, New York. Police did not say if the Lake Katrine man was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

