These 29 New York Hospitals Earned The Lowest Federal Score
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently released it's updated Five-Star Quality Rating System for hospitals.
The ranking is used to help Americans evaluate and compare the quality of care provided by nursing homes, hospitals, and health plans. The ranking system awards stars from one to five. One being the worst score and five being the best.
Here in New York the following 29 hospitals received the lowest score possible. A number of hospitals in the Hudson Valley made the list.
29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible
The rankings are based on many factors, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, as well as timely and effective care.
Nearly 22 percent of the hospitals rated in the Empire State received the worst score. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ranked 132 out of 189 hospitals in New York. It's unclear why the remains 57 weren't ranked. 12 hospitals received five stars.
In related news, 20 hospitals across the state recently received failing or near-failing grades for patient safety.