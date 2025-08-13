These 29 New York Hospitals Earned The Lowest Federal Score

Nearly 30 hospitals in New York received the lowest federal rating possible. See which hospitals made the shocking list and what it means for patients.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently released it's updated Five-Star Quality Rating System for hospitals.

Shocking Number Of New York Hospitals Receive Just 1 Star

Canva Canva loading...

The ranking is used to help Americans evaluate and compare the quality of care provided by nursing homes, hospitals, and health plans. The ranking system awards stars from one to five. One being the worst score and five being the best.

Here in New York the following 29 hospitals received the lowest score possible. A number of hospitals in the Hudson Valley made the list.

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Note: If you're reading this on Newsbreak and can't see the hospitals ranked, CLICK HERE to read it directly from Hudson Valley Post.

The rankings are based on many factors, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, as well as timely and effective care.

Canva Canva loading...

Nearly 22 percent of the hospitals rated in the Empire State received the worst score. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ranked 132 out of 189 hospitals in New York. It's unclear why the remains 57 weren't ranked. 12 hospitals received five stars.

In related news, 20 hospitals across the state recently received failing or near-failing grades for patient safety.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety