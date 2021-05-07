25-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed on Cinco de Mayo

A 25-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed on Cinco de Mayo, shortly after she worked on a new TV show and started a new job.

On Wednesday around 10:20 p.m., New York State Police from the Middletown barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 17 near exit 122a in the town of Goshen.

The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Rachael Angelo from Circleville was traveling west in a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit when for unknown reasons the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit left the roadway and struck a tree on the left shoulder, according to New York State Police.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Angelo recently worked as an extra for a new TV show filmed in the area and made the cut, according to a GoFundMe. She also just started serving on her church praise team and began a new job.

"Rachael was a brave young girl. She was very smart and loved to learn. She loved the Lord and serving him. She was able to serve in missions trips and was humbled by the work she was able to do," the GoFundMe states. "She was full of dreams and was courageous in pursuing each of them."

Nearly $15,000 has been raised to help her family pay for her funeral costs, as of this writing. CLICK HERE to donate.

More information about the accident wasn't released. Police add the investigation into the fatal one-car crash remains under investigation.

