24-Hour Nightlife Could Soon Come to New York

Some bars in New York may never have to close.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

That's because a new proposal would bring 24-hour nightlife to New York City. Ariel Palitz runs New York City's Office of Nightlife and she is proposing creating 24-hour “entertainment districts" in New York City where bars and clubs can stay open all day and all night, the New York Post reports.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"We do know that 24-hour usage is very successful in other parts of the world. People say it might be terrible for quality of life, but in fact we found the opposite," Palitz stated, according to the New York Post. "Everything is on the table right now."

The Office of Nightlife wants to find potential areas with low residential density where a limited 24-hour program can be tested allowing late-night activity to operate free from nuisance complaints or other conflicts.

The Office of Nightlife cites 24-hour nightlife has been successful in other places across the globe, including in Amerstdam and Tokyo.

"Uniform closing hours for nightlife businesses can result in groups of people congregating in the street, elevating tensions between patrons and residents. In residential areas, nightlife and music venues can create noise and attract traffic that draws complaints from neighboring residents. Allowing 24-hour use in specified districts, if implemented properly, can help people to move at their own pace and reduce conflicts," the June New York City Nightlife report states.

Keep Scrolling:

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now